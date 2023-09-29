Logo
Injured Barnes sidelined for three months, says Newcastle boss Howe
Sport

Sport

Injured Barnes sidelined for three months, says Newcastle boss Howe

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes scores their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

29 Sep 2023 06:25PM
Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes will be out of action for three months with a foot injury, manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who signed from Championship club Leicester City in July, was forced off with the injury in the 12th minute of Newcastle's 8-0 win at promoted Sheffield United last week.

"We think he's going to be out for around three months. No surgery required which is good news but his foot is now in a boot," Howe told reporters ahead of his side's home Premier League clash against Burnley.

"It's an injury underneath his toe. He's now started his recovery, and he's got to rest to let it recover; then we can build him back up again.

"It's an unusual injury, we're a bit baffled about how it's come about, but it's just one of those things that sometimes happens."

Callum Wilson, the club's leading goalscorer for the past three seasons, has "very minor hamstring tightness" and will be assessed before facing Burnley, Howe said.

He added that Swedish forward Alexander Isak and Dutch defender Sven Botman will also be checked before the game at St. James' Park.

Newcastle, who are playing in the Champions League after a 20-year absence, sit eighth in the league standings after six matches with nine points, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe said he is expecting a "really big challenge" from Vincent Kompany's side, who are 19th in the table and without a win.

"It's totally different to last year where we were able to go week to week, train intensely and really prepare thoroughly for each game," he said.

"Now we're still trying to prepare thoroughly but in a much more condensed time which is a challenge. The challenge for the players is to recover physically and mentally for each game."

Source: Reuters

