Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month

Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Celtic v Real Madrid - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - September 6, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

08 Sep 2022 01:11AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 01:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is set to miss the rest of the month's action after being diagnosed with two thigh injuries sustained during his side's Champions League match at Celtic on Tuesday.

Benzema was substituted on the half-hour mark of the European champions' 3-0 win at Celtic Park and a medical report released by Real on Wednesday said the Frenchman had injured the semitendinosus tendon and strained the quadricep muscle in his right thigh.

Real did not say how long the 34-year-old would be out for.

Spanish newspaper Marca, however, reported he would not return until Oct 2, missing LaLiga games against Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid plus the Champions League home match against RB Leipzig, in addition to France's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark.

Benzema was Real's top scorer last season with 42 goals, helping them win the LaLiga title and the Champions League.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.