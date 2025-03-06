Logo
Sport

Injured Carse ruled out of IPL, Hyderabad sign Mulder
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Australia v England - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - February 22, 2025 England's Brydon Carse in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Afghanistan v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 21, 2025 South Africa's Wiaan Mulder reacts REUTERS/Zoral Naik/File Photo
06 Mar 2025 06:22PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced injured England fast bowler Brydon Carse with South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, the Indian Premier League side said on Thursday.

Hyderabad said that Carse, who aggravated a left toe injury last month and was ruled of England's Champions Trophy campaign, would also miss the 2025 edition of the Twenty20 league.

The 2016 IPL champions added that Mulder, who has played 11 T20 internationals, 18 tests and 25 one-day internationals, would join the team for 7.5 million Indian rupees ($86,136).

The IPL will run from March 22 to May 25.

($1 = 87.0710 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
