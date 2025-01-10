Injured Chelsea trio unfit for FA Cup clash against Morecambe, says Maresca

Chelsea will be without Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for their FA Cup third round home game against Morecambe, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Fofana and Badiashile are out with long-term injuries while midfielder Dewsbury-Hall, who has made only five appearances for Chelsea since he joined in July, will also be on the sidelines through injury.

However, both Reece James and Romeo Lavia will be available for Saturday's match.

"They are both available. They can get some minutes for tomorrow's game. Benoit Badiashile, Wes Fofana and Kiernan (are out), the rest are all available," Maresca told reporters.

French international Fofana injured his hamstring against Aston Villa last month and he could sit out the rest of the season but Maresca said the 24-year-old is focused on his speedy recovery.

"The 12-16 weeks the club mentioned is the situation. Wes is thinking he can recover sooner than that. We are all happy if he could but we will see," Maresca said.

Left back Ben Chilwell and midfielder Cesare Casadei will also be unavailable on Saturday after Maresca said the two have decided to leave Chelsea.

"... Chilwell is thinking about leaving so it is better to avoid using him and avoid injuries and these types of things. The plan is not to use Ben tomorrow," the 44-year-old said.

"Cesare will not be in the squad. It's more or less the same situation as Ben. The plan is to not give him minutes if there is an opportunity for him to go and play."

Dewsbury-Hall has also been linked with a move away in the January transfer window but Maresca said the 26-year-old has a place in the team which he will have to earn.

"For sure, he has a future with us. Also, when you want to send players on loan, it has to be from all sides; the players, the club, and the manager. It is not just about what I want," he added.

"For sure, he has to do that (fight for his place). I know Kiernan quite well and he is going to do that."

Chelsea are on a four-match winless run in all competitions and to snap it, Maresca said he is "ready" for the challenge against League Two club Morecambe.