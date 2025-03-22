Logo
Sport

Injured Cubarsi leaves Spain squad and returns to Barca
Sport

Injured Cubarsi leaves Spain squad and returns to Barca

Injured Cubarsi leaves Spain squad and returns to Barca

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - February 25, 2025 FC Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi celebrates scoring their second goal with Lamine Yamal REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

22 Mar 2025 01:12AM
Spain defender Pau Cubarsi suffered an ankle injury in their 2-2 Nations League draw with the Netherlands in their quarter-final first leg and will return to his club Barcelona, the Spanish FA announced on Friday.

The 18-year-old was substituted in the 41st minute of Thursday's match and Cubarsi, who has six caps for Spain, will be unavailable for Sunday’s second leg in Valencia.

"After the tests carried out by the Royal Spanish Football Federation medical team, it has been decided that the player will return to his club Barcelona, to begin his recovery from the discomfort he has in his right ankle," the Spanish FA said in a statement.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Lazio defender Mario Gila to join the squad in Valencia.

Source: Reuters
