Injured Daly and George withdraw from England squad for Scotland game
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v England - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - February 5, 2022 England's Elliot Daly in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - England v New Zealand - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 England's Jamie George applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
24 Jan 2023 07:55PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 07:55PM)
Elliot Daly and Jamie George have been withdrawn from the England squad for their Six Nations opener against Scotland due to injuries, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday.

Daly is out with a hamstring injury, while George suffered concussion. Their withdrawals follow those of Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan, who also pulled out with injuries.

Jamie Blamire and Ollie Lawrence have been called up to the squad and will take part in training at Twickenham Stadium later on Tuesday, the RFU added.

Steve Borthwick's side have joined a five-day training camp ahead of the match against Scotland, scheduled for Feb. 4 at Twickenham.

Source: Reuters

