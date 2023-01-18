Logo
Sport

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open
Sport

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal and Mackenzie Mcdonald of the U.S. shake hands after their second round match REUTERS/Loren Elliott
18 Jan 2023 02:36PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 02:36PM)
MELBOURNE : Defending champion Rafa Nadal bowed out of the Australian Open second round on Wednesday after sustaining an injury during his 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat to American Mackenzie McDonald.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion appeared to suffer a strain in his left hip area while running for a backhand in the second set at Rod Laver Arena and after attention from a trainer, took an off-court medical time-out when trailing 6-4 5-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

Grim-faced, he returned to play out the match but his movement was clearly affected, particularly on his backhand side, paving the way for McDonald to end the Spaniard's bid for a third title at Melbourne Park.

Source: Reuters

