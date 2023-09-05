Logo
Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 11, 2023 Manchester City's Jack Grealish before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 27, 2023 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
05 Sep 2023 03:24AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2023 03:36AM)
Manchester City forward Jack Grealish and Liverpool midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s September fixtures due to injuries, the Football Association said on Monday (Sep 4).

The duo arrived at the national football centre, St. George's Park, but subsequently pulled out from the England squad after undergoing injury assessments related to injuries they had sustained before the camp.

The FA added that manager Gareth Southgate would not be adding more players to the squad he had announced last Thursday.

They will face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before travelling to Glasgow to take on Scotland in a friendly three days later.

England lead Group C with 12 points from four games, six points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

