Injured England captain Sciver-Brunt on track to return for T20 World Cup

May 29 : England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said she is on course to return from a calf injury in time for their Twenty20 World Cup opener on home soil next month, though the all-rounder has yet to resume bowling practice.

The 33-year-old suffered a calf tear playing in the domestic Women's One-Day Cup in April and was ruled out of England's series against New Zealand and India this month.

England face Australia and India in World Cup warm-up games before beginning their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Birmingham.

"Everything is sort of going to plan as far as it can do at the moment," Sciver-Brunt said on a BBC podcast on Thursday.

"It's been really frustrating watching from the sidelines and not being able to help and feel like I'm missing out a little bit ... I'm batting, but I haven't been bowling yet, that's to come.

"All of the plans that we've been putting together to get me back on track is ending with that first game in mind. We've got a couple of warm-up games beforehand to practise my skills in as well. It's going to plan thus far."

England have not won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2009. The 2026 edition runs from June 12 to July 5.