Injured England lock Martin to miss rest of Six Nations

England lock George Martin will miss the rest of the Six Nations Championship through injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Martin, 23, had been selected among the replacements for England's last game against Scotland but was forced to withdraw with a knee problem and his place was taken by Ted Hill.

England won Saturday's game 16-15 following a 26-25 victory over France. Martin started against the French and in the opening loss to Ireland.

England are third in the standings on 10 points, four behind leaders Ireland. They host Italy on March 9 and finish the campaign away to Wales.