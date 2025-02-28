Logo
Sport

Injured England lock Martin to miss rest of Six Nations
Injured England lock Martin to miss rest of Six Nations

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v England - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2025 England's George Martin during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 01:15AM
England lock George Martin will miss the rest of the Six Nations Championship through injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Martin, 23, had been selected among the replacements for England's last game against Scotland but was forced to withdraw with a knee problem and his place was taken by Ted Hill.

England won Saturday's game 16-15 following a 26-25 victory over France. Martin started against the French and in the opening loss to Ireland.

England are third in the standings on 10 points, four behind leaders Ireland. They host Italy on March 9 and finish the campaign away to Wales.

Source: Reuters
