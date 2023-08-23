Logo
Injured Gardiner misses out on 400m final
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Semi Finals - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Bahamas' Steven Gardiner receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during heat 3 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 400m Semi Finals - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Bahamas' Steven Gardiner reacts after sustaining an injury during heat 3 REUTERS/Marton Monus
23 Aug 2023 03:33AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 03:44AM)
BUDAPEST: Olympic champion and race favourite Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas pulled up injured in his world championship 400m semi-final on Tuesday and failed to progress to the final.

Gardiner, the 2019 world champion and fastest in the world this year, was well-placed coming off the final bend but stopped, grimacing in pain clutching the back of his leg.

Former Olympic and world champion Wayde van Niekerk was the chief beneficiary as he advanced as a fast loser.

Jamaica's Antonio Watson was the fastest qualifier with a personal best 44.13, while Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith set a European record of 44.26 winning his heat.

Source: Reuters

