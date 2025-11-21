Injured Gill out of second test, Pant to lead India against South Africa

India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the second and final test against South Africa with a neck injury and Rishabh Pant will lead in the side in his absence, the team said on Friday.

Gill retired hurt in the first innings of the opening test in Kolkata and did not bat in the second as South Africa beat India inside three days at Eden Gardens.

The top-order batter travelled to Guwahati after being discharged from hospital in Kolkata but was not deemed fit for what will be the first ever test match at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.

"Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the second test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury," the Indian cricket board said in a statement on the eve of the match.

"Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the second test in Gill's absence."