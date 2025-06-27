Logo
Sport

Injured Hurkacz withdraws from Wimbledon
Sport

Injured Hurkacz withdraws from Wimbledon

Injured Hurkacz withdraws from Wimbledon

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2025 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in action during his quarter final match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

27 Jun 2025 10:08PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2025 11:13PM)
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover from surgery, the former world number six said on Friday.

Hurkacz has not played since he withdrew from the Libema Open earlier this month due to a lower back injury, with the tournament's fifth seed forced to take two medical timeouts in a first-round victory before he withdrew.

Hurkacz also underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee after retiring from his second-round match at Wimbledon last year, where he was the seventh seed, forcing him to skip the Olympics as well.

"Together with my team, I've made the decision to withdraw from this year's Wimbledon," Hurkacz said in a statement.

"During preparations, my body reacted – synovial membrane irritation – which is part of the recovery process from my surgery. It needs rest and treatment, and I need to listen to my body."

The Wimbledon draw was made earlier on Friday and Hurkacz was set to play Briton Billy Harris in the first round of the grasscourt Grand Slam, which begins on Monday.

Source: Reuters
