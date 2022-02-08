Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Ibrahimovic like a caged lion - Milan coach Pioli
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injured Ibrahimovic like a caged lion - Milan coach Pioli

Injured Ibrahimovic like a caged lion - Milan coach Pioli

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 23, 2022 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

08 Feb 2022 10:31PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 10:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Zlatan Ibrahimovic is like a caged lion as he fights to regain fitness, but the Swede will be unavailable for AC Milan's Italian Cup quarter-final against Lazio, coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old striker, Milan's joint-top scorer this season with eight goals, has a damaged Achilles tendon and missed Saturday’s 2-1 Milan derby victory over league leaders Inter.

"Zlatan is a caged lion. He is motivated to help the team on the pitch. He is doing everything to recover, he won’t be ready for tomorrow but we will see about the next games,” Pioli told Sport Mediaset.

Olivier Giroud started in Ibrahimovic’s place against Inter and was the hero, scoring twice in three second-half minutes to complete a surprise comeback and silence his detractors.

"The critics are always there, what counts is the faith that we have in him," Pioli said.

"He is showing that he is the player who we bought, a valuable player and person who is giving a great contribution to the team."

Milan haven’t won the Italian Cup since 2003 and are involved in a fierce Serie A title race, sitting one point behind leaders Inter.

"The concrete objective is to eliminate Lazio tomorrow. That will be a difficult obstacle, they are in good form and won a great match against Fiorentina on Saturday. We will focus on tomorrow’s match and then go one step at a time," Pioli said.

"Today’s training session will be very important to understand the condition of the players, but the best possible team will be selected."

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us