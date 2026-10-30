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Injured India seamer Krishna out of ODI series in NZ
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Injured India seamer Krishna out of ODI series in NZ

Injured India seamer Krishna out of ODI series in NZ

Cricket - First One Day International - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 14, 2026 India's Prasidh Krishna in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

30 Oct 2026 12:44PM
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NEW DELHI, Oct 30 : Seamer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the one-day international leg of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand with a hamstring injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.

• Right-arm bowler Krishna will need additional time to build up the workload required to be ready for matches. The 30-year-old will join the India A squad, subject to him clearing fitness assessment, to remain in contention to play the subsequent two-test series in New Zealand.

• Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will also link up with the India A squad ahead of the test matches.

• Reddy will also be part of the India squad for the first ODI against New Zealand on November 1.

• India have won the five-match Twenty20 International series with a hat-trick of wins.

Source: Reuters
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