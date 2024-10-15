Logo
Injured Kelleher adds to Irish headache at hooker
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Ireland Training - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 8, 2023 Ireland's Ronan Kelleher during training REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

15 Oct 2024 01:50AM
DUBLIN : Ireland's Ronan Kelleher will miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury, his province Leinster said on Monday, handing the Six Nations champions a headache at hooker with Dan Sheehan already ruled out until next year.

Kelleher underwent a procedure after sustaining the injury against Benetton earlier this month, Leinster said. Ireland face New Zealand on Nov. 8, with Argentina, Fiji and Australia up the following three weekends.

Ireland's first choice hooker Sheehan is recovering from ACL surgery after suffering the injury against South Africa in July. The Ulster pair of Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, likely next in line, have yet to play this season.

Source: Reuters

