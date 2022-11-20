Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium’s opening two games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium’s opening two games

Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium’s opening two games

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - Belgium team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku arrives in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

20 Nov 2022 09:34PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 09:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABU SAMRA, QATAR : Belgium’s record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku trained apart from the squad on Sunday as uncertainty over his fitness continued to cast a shadow over the team's World Cup campaign.

Lukaku, 29, has made two substitute appearances in the last four months at club level as he struggles with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be ready for Belgium’s opening Group F clashes against Canada on Wednesday and Morocco, officials told a news conference on Sunday.

His situation is being evaluated on a daily basis, and the objective is to have him available for the last group game against Croatia on Dec. 1.

Lukaku is a key part of a Belgian side hoping to live up to their lofty FIFA ranking of second in the world. He has scored a record 68 goals in 102 internationals.

Wing back Thomas Meunier also trained individually as he continues his recovery from a cheekbone fracture. He played 20 minutes in Friday’s friendly loss to Egypt in Kuwait City.

Leandro Trossard returned to training after a light injury, as did back-up goalkeeper Koen Casteels and attacker Thorgan Hazard.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.