Injured Mane to be checked by Bayern in 10 days - coach

MUNICH, Germany : Senegal striker Sadio Mane will undergo medical checks in Munich in 10 days to monitor his recovery from an injury that could rule him out of the entire World Cup despite him being named in his country's squad on Friday.

Mane was named in Senegal's squad for the World Cup in Qatar starting on Nov. 20 despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification for his country this year, suffered an injury to his right fibula in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen.

"I don't even know what a witch doctor is," Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday in response to FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura's suggestion that compatriot Mane could be treated by 'witch doctors' to get him fit in time.

"In 10 days we will do a check on him again to see how his recovery and progress has gone and we will take it from there," Nagelsmann told a news conference.

"Obviously (Senegal) really want him to play but we have to wait and see how the medical situation is. If he can't play he can't play, whether the FA want him or not.

"These are the types of situations that go beyond just the sporting aspect."

Senegal face Netherlands on Nov. 21 in their opening Group A match before taking on hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said earlier on Friday he was confident Mane could recover in time to play at the tournament.