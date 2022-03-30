Logo
Injured Marsh out of Pakistan matches, heads to India to join IPL team
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v West Indies - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 6, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

30 Mar 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 03:04PM)
Australia's Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series in Pakistan with a hip injury.

The all-rounder, who was player-of-the-match in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup final win against New Zealand last year, injured his left hip flexor in training and missed Tuesday's opening one-dayer in Lahore.

Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday Marsh will be released after an assessment showed he would not be available for the remaining three matches of the tour.

"Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period," it added.

Australia will also play a T20 match to wrap up their tour of Pakistan, who they beat 1-0 in a three-test series.

"Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach," Marsh said.

"I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour."

The tourists have suffered multiple injury problems and were also hit by positive COVID-19 cases, including team physio Brendan Wilson.

Cricket Australia said all available players and staff in Pakistan returned negative tests following Tuesday's match and again on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

