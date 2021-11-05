Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Messi misses out for PSG again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injured Messi misses out for PSG again

Injured Messi misses out for PSG again

Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time in PSG's game against Lille and is still to score a goal in Ligue 1

05 Nov 2021 11:08PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 11:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Lionel Messi will again be missing due to injury for Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game at Bordeaux this weekend, but coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday (Nov 5) he is hopeful the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will be able to feature for Argentina in the upcoming international window.

PSG said Messi would miss the trip to Bordeaux due to "knee and hamstring pains", the same problems that saw him sit out the 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

"Tomorrow he won't be available to play for the team. We will see if he can travel to play for his country," Pochettino told reporters.

"We hope he can go and play for his country and then return to us fit."

Argentina play Uruguay in Montevideo next Friday, Nov 12 and then host Brazil four days later in San Juan as they look to close in on qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi, who has been in Madrid this week receiving treatment, has endured a stop-start beginning to his PSG career and has featured in just eight out of a possible 15 games between league and Champions League.

The ex-Barcelona man has scored three goals in three appearances in Europe but is yet to score domestically and has completed 90 minutes just twice in Ligue 1.

PSG, who are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, are also without Leandro Paredes, Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos for the game at Bordeaux.

Plagued by a calf injury, Ramos is yet to make his debut for PSG since signing from Real Madrid but PSG said in their medical bulletin on Friday the Spanish defender will return to training with the rest of the squad next week.

Source: AFP

Related Topics

football Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us