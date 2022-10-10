Logo
Sport

Injured Messi ruled out of PSG's Champions League game against Benfica
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi on Oct 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Pedro Nunes)

10 Oct 2022 10:39PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 10:46PM)
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday (Oct 11) after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday.

Messi had missed the weekend's Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the reverse fixture at Benfica last week due to a calf problem.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches will also miss Tuesday's game.

PSG are top of Group H at the halfway stage with seven points, the same as Benfica, while Juventus are four points behind in third.

Source: Reuters/zl

