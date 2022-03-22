Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Parnell to miss decisive one dayer against Bangladesh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injured Parnell to miss decisive one dayer against Bangladesh

22 Mar 2022 07:28PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2022 07:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRETORIA : South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell is out of Wednesday’s decisive one-day international against Bangladesh at Centurion because of a left hamstring strain, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder suffered the injury during his team's seven-wicket win on Sunday which levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa have also released Ryan Rickelton from the ODI squad to play in domestic competition this week before he joins the test squad over the weekend, officials added.

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hassan has decided to play in the deciding ODI despite his mother and two of his children being in hospital with unspecified illness.

He had initially planned to returned home on Monday but team officials said on Tuesday he had changed his mind and would play the final match of the limited over series, but then likely return home and miss the two test series.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us