Injured Parnell to miss decisive one dayer against Bangladesh

PRETORIA : South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell is out of Wednesday’s decisive one-day international against Bangladesh at Centurion because of a left hamstring strain, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder suffered the injury during his team's seven-wicket win on Sunday which levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa have also released Ryan Rickelton from the ODI squad to play in domestic competition this week before he joins the test squad over the weekend, officials added.

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hassan has decided to play in the deciding ODI despite his mother and two of his children being in hospital with unspecified illness.

He had initially planned to returned home on Monday but team officials said on Tuesday he had changed his mind and would play the final match of the limited over series, but then likely return home and miss the two test series.

