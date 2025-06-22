Injured Ruud pulls out of Wimbledon

Norway's Casper Ruud has pulled out of Wimbledon as he is still struggling to recover from a knee injury, his management told local media on Saturday.

The world No. 16 and two-time French Open finalist suffered a shock second-round exit at the claycourt major last month, losing to unseeded Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Afterwards he said he had been struggling with a knee injury for some time and he has not been in action on the men's tour since, withdrawing from the grasscourt event in Mallorca.

"He's back on the court, and things are going well, but it looks like playing best-of-five sets is unfortunately a bit too soon. Gstaad will be next for Casper now," manager Tina Falster told NTB.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ruud's best showing at Wimbledon is three second-round appearances.

Wimbledon starts on June 30, while the Swiss Open in Gstaad begins on July 14.