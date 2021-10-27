Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

Injured Saifuddin replaced by Rubel in Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

27 Oct 2021 04:49AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 04:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bangladesh fast bowler Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by experienced pace bowler Rubel Hossain, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

Saifuddin, 24, has played in all four of Bangladesh's four matches so far, picking up five wickets across three qualifying games and finishing 1-38 in their opening Group II game against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage.

Rubel, who was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament, has played 159 matches at international level, which includes 28 T20 internationals.

Bangladesh, who lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets at the weekend, take on England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us