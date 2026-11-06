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Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta
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Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta

Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Injured Saka will be out for weeks, says Arteta
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - London Palladium, London, Britain - October 26, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka makes a speech after winning the Socrates Award for Fair Play Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
06 Nov 2026 10:35PM
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Nov 6 : Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will be out for a few more weeks after picking up a quadriceps injury during last month's Champions League draw at Bayern Munich, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

• Saka, 25, will miss England's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain this month as he continues his recovery

• "We're talking about weeks. Let's see, after the international break he'll start hitting the pitch... but unfortunately he's going to be out for a while," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's league clash with Hull City

• Arteta said he did not want to put too much pressure on Arsenal's fitness staff

• Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa was feeling better after leaving the field with knee discomfort during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague, Arteta added

• Arteta's side lead the Premier League with 24 points from nine matches, and sit third in the Champions League table, two points below Paris St Germain and Real Madrid

Source: Reuters
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