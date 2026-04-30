Logo
Logo

Sport

Injured Salah expected to return for Liverpool before end of season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Injured Salah expected to return for Liverpool before end of season

Injured Salah expected to return for Liverpool before end of season

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Fulham - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 11, 2026 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein

30 Apr 2026 01:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 29 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to play for the Premier League side again this season, with the club saying on Wednesday that the muscle injury he suffered is not as serious as first thought.

Salah came off during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace with a suspected hamstring injury that threatened to end his season as well as his career at the Anfield club, with the Egyptian leaving at the end of the campaign.

Egypt's national team director Ibrahim Hassan said Salah would need four weeks of treatment for a hamstring tear, effectively ending his season before the World Cup, but the club confirmed it was a minor muscle injury.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season," the club said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury.

"It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26's conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer."

Dubbed "The Egyptian King", Salah is third on Liverpool's all-time top scorers list, with 257 goals in 440 appearances.

Liverpool are fourth in the standings with 58 points and next play away at Manchester United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement