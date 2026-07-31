Injured Shan to miss Pakistan's second test against West Indies

July 31 : Pakistan batter Shan Masood will miss the second and final test against West Indies after fracturing his finger in the opening match in Tarouba, the team said on Thursday.

The top order batter smashed a first-innings hundred at the Brian Lara Stadium but also fractured the index finger of his left hand after being hit by a Jayden Seales delivery, which forced him to drop down to number eight as Pakistan went on to lose by 90 runs.

"Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan team medical panel," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"His availability for the first test against England starting August 19 at Leeds will depend on his recovery and clinical progress."

Pakistan will play a three-test series in England followed by five one-day internationals.