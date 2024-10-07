Logo
Injured Upamecano out of France's Nations League squad, Bade called up
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - October 6, 2024 Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano celebrates scoring their second goal with Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

07 Oct 2024 04:23PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2024 04:49PM)
PARIS : Defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out of France's squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium with a hamstring injury, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The Bayern Munich player suffered the injury in a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, the FFF said, adding that was being replaced in the squad by Sevilla's Loic Bade.

France, second in Group A after two games, take on Israel in Budapest on Thursday and travel to Belgium next Monday.

(This story has been corrected to say that Upamecano was injured in the game against Frankfurt, not Stuttgart, in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters

