Injured US striker Swanson has successful surgery

The United States' injured 24-year-old striker Mallory Swanson said on Tuesday that she had undergone successful surgery but was still in a state of shock after suffering a torn patella tendon ahead of this year's Women's World Cup.

Swanson helped the US collect a fourth world title in 2019 and was expected to be a key piece of their 2023 squad after scoring seven goals in international competition this year.

She went down late in the first half of the 2-0 friendly win over Ireland in Austin, Texas on Saturday and had to be carried off on a stretcher to the dismay of fans and team mates.

"This is hard. I’m in shock and don’t have much to say other than, thank you to everyone for the messages. I feel the love and prayers, and holding them close to my heart," Swanson wrote on Instagram.

"I’m thankful for my trainers, doctors, coaches, and team mates for their help throughout this process."

Tuesday marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the finals being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The US play Ireland again later on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri in their final friendly before head coach Vlatko Andonovski names his 23-player squad for the tournament.