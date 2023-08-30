Logo
Injured Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2023 Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

30 Aug 2023 06:39PM
Defender Raphael Varane will miss Manchester United's Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday as he will be out for a serveral weeks with an unspecified injury, the club said on Wednesday.

"The France international came off at halftime in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks," United said in a statement.

Victor Lindelof replaced the 30-year-old on Saturday and manager Erik ten Hag said it was for injury reasons.

"He had complaints, we didn't want to risk him, we have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, who could replace him, so we don't want take a risk," Ten Hag said after the game.

"He had complaints and if it's really bad I don't know, we have to wait."

The extent of the injury has not yet been revealed and Ten Hag is expected to provide a further update on Friday.

Source: Reuters

