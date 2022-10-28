Injured Vlahovic out of Lecce game, says Allegri

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will miss Saturday's (Oct 29) Serie A match at Lecce as he has failed to recover from a groin strain, manager Massimiliano Allegri said.

The 22-year-old Serbian was substituted after 70 minutes in the 4-3 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"Dusan Vlahovic will not be available tomorrow as he didn't recover from an adductor/groin strain," Allegri told reporters.

Vlahovic has been vital for Juventus this season, scoring six goals and one assist in 10 Serie A appearances.

Manuel Locatelli will also be absent due to personal reasons, along with Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.

"Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba will not be called up tomorrow and it's impossible for them to be available on Wednesday night against Paris St Germain and a 99 per cent chance that will not even be there against Inter (on Nov 6)," Allegri said.

Wednesday's defeat in the Champions League means Juve cannot finish higher than third in Group H, which would earn them a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Allegri said the players are learning from the Champions League exit and will adapt to the situation.

"We have to react after the elimination from the Champions League and carry the anger with us throughout the Serie A season," he said.

"We will have to play an unspectacular game if necessary. Up to now Lecce has always kept the games in the balance, we know the importance of tomorrow’s match, we will have to take it on as a team, with great consistency.

"It's an opportunity for everyone, it's a time for growth, I have a group of guys who have important moral values. Talking about the Scudetto today is useless, now we have to react starting from Lecce."