Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base

Sport

Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 England's Keira Walsh receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 England's Keira Walsh is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo
04 Aug 2023 10:45AM
SYDNEY : Injured England midfielder Keira Walsh joined the Lionesses at their training base on Friday, but followed an individual training programme under the watchful eye of medical staff.

Walsh sent fear through the squad when she was stretchered off the pitch during the first half of England's 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28.

The team announced the next day Walsh had not suffered an ACL injury as first feared. The Barcelona midfielder was sidelined for England's 6-1 thrashing of China in Tuesday's group stage finale.

The European champions meet Nigeria in the round of 16 on Monday in Brisbane.

Fourth-ranked England are already one of the teams hardest hit by injuries at the World Cup, missing captain Leah Williamson, 2022 Euros Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, and Fran Kirby to serious knee injuries.

Source: Reuters

