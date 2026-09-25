Injury blow for Arsenal as Havertz leaves Germany camp

Sept 25 : Arsenal face a potential injury setback after forward Kai Havertz was forced to withdraw from the Germany squad due to a muscle strain on Friday.

The 27-year-old was forced off 30 minutes into Germany's 1-1 Nations League draw with the Netherlands on Thursday after a late tackle by Quinten Timber. Scans confirmed the issue forcing Havertz to return to London early for treatment.

Havertz has made seven appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring three goals while starting all five of their Premier League matches.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala also left the camp due to injury, with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jonathan Burkardt and Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz called up as replacements, the German Football Association (DFB) said in a statement.

While Germany manager Juergen Klopp expressed hope the injury would not lead to a lengthy absence, any extended period on the sidelines could complicate matters for the Gunners who are trailing league leaders Manchester City by three points.