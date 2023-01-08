Injury blow for Victory's Nani as ACL rupture confirmed

Former Portugal international Nani faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after A-League side Melbourne Victory said on Sunday that the forward had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 36-year-old former Sporting and Manchester United winger, who joined the Australian outfit in July, sustained the injury in a 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar in Melbourne on Friday.

"Our fears were confirmed after the scan results on Saturday and we're all disappointed for Luis (Nani)," said Victory head coach Tony Popovic.

"Luis has been a really big influence around the club through his leadership and experience, and he will be an incredible loss for our squad.

"The entire club will rally around Luis and will support him through his recovery."

Nani joined Victory with the club looking to launch a challenge for the A-League title after finishing second in last year's regular season standings, but Popovic's side have struggled and are currently 11th in the 12-team league.