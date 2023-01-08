Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injury blow for Victory's Nani as ACL rupture confirmed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injury blow for Victory's Nani as ACL rupture confirmed

Injury blow for Victory's Nani as ACL rupture confirmed

FILE PHOTO: Jun 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, CAN; Orlando City forward Nani (17) , now playing for Melbourne Victory, celebrates after scoring a goal against Toronto FC at Orlando City Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

08 Jan 2023 08:20AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 08:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Portugal international Nani faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after A-League side Melbourne Victory said on Sunday that the forward had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 36-year-old former Sporting and Manchester United winger, who joined the Australian outfit in July, sustained the injury in a 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar in Melbourne on Friday.

"Our fears were confirmed after the scan results on Saturday and we're all disappointed for Luis (Nani)," said Victory head coach Tony Popovic.

"Luis has been a really big influence around the club through his leadership and experience, and he will be an incredible loss for our squad.

"The entire club will rally around Luis and will support him through his recovery."

Nani joined Victory with the club looking to launch a challenge for the A-League title after finishing second in last year's regular season standings, but Popovic's side have struggled and are currently 11th in the 12-team league.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.