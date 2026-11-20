Nov 20 : Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said that Joao Pedro, Maxence Lacroix and Reece James remain sidelined for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, while Jorrel Hato and Jamie Gittens are also unavailable.

• With injuries disrupting Chelsea's strong start, Alonso said the team must share the goalscoring burden in Joao Pedro's absence

• "It's not just strikers who can score. We can score from set-pieces, with defenders, midfielders and it's teamwork for sure," he told reporters

• Chelsea head into the match looking to rebound from two defeats in their last three games, with the returns of Emi Martinez and Moises Caicedo offering a timely boost