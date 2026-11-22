PARIS, Nov 22 : France coach Fabien Galthie hailed his side's run to the inaugural Nations Championship final as a "tour de force" after Les Bleus overcame a lengthy injury list to set up a showdown with South Africa.

The Six Nations champions booked their place in the final with a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday.

France were without several key players during the Northern Series of the competition, including fullback Thomas Ramos and second-row pair Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou.

The French side also endured an injury crisis at flyhalf, with Matthieu Jalibert only returning on Saturday after a two-month absence and Romain Ntamack dislocating his shoulder against Fiji earlier this month.

"We are very, very happy to be in the final," Galthie said.

The France coach highlighted the 12 points his side collected from their opening three Nations Championship tests in July.

"We won five matches and lost one in New Zealand by two points, with the attacking and defensive bonus point," Galthie said.

"We earned four attacking bonus points from those five wins, an incredibly difficult challenge. Reaching the final, the players achieved a feat that should not be taken for granted.

"It was a tour de force."

France will face South Africa for the second time in just over two weeks in next Sunday's final at Twickenham after Galthie's side stunned the four-time world champions 21-19 earlier this month.

"It's always a big physical battle, because they always want to dominate their opponent physically," captain Antoine Dupont said.

"They have a defence that applies a lot of pressure."