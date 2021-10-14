Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injury-hit Nadal still unclear when he'll play again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Injury-hit Nadal still unclear when he'll play again

Injury-hit Nadal still unclear when he'll play again

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

14 Oct 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 07:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rafa Nadal said he still does not know when he will play tennis again as he works to complete his recovery from a recurring foot injury that cut short his 2021 season.

The 20-times major winner, who struggled with back issues at the start of this year before pulling out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, last played in August at the Citi Open in Washington.

He announced ahead of the US Open that the injury to his left foot would rule him out for the rest of the year.

"I want to recover from this injury in good condition," the 35-year-old Spaniard, currently ranked sixth, said on Wednesday on Mallorca, his home island.

"I don't know when I will play again, I work a lot every day, I follow a specific plan with a marked roadmap...

"There are always things that I can't control one hundred per cent, but inside my head I'm clear on what my objectives are and I trust that things will follow a positive course."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us