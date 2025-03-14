Injury-hit Newcastle upbeat ahead of League Cup final, says Howe

Newcastle United are in high spirits despite the absences in their squad and will look to present a unified front when they return to Wembley Stadium for the League Cup final against Liverpool, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Newcastle will be without centre back Sven Botman and left back Lewis Hall, both of whom picked up injuries this month, as well as winger Anthony Gordon, who is serving a suspension after being shown a red card in an FA Cup match.

"Everyone else is available. Losing big important players is never easy, but you have to come back stronger in a unified way," Howe told reporters ahead of Sunday's match.

"We've tried to double down on our core strengths. The spirit is really good and that's why the win at West Ham (United) was so important. Everything is positive.

"Genuinely, whenever I look at a team selection there is always decisions to make. We're looking at the opposition and figuring out who needs to slot in where. We have a very tight squad, so there aren't loads of options."

Newcastle, who have the chance to win their first major trophy since 1955, also reached the League Cup final in 2023, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

Asked what his side had learned from that defeat, Howe said: "Difficult to say. We've become more accustomed to the bigger games. That's been a big part of what we've done since we've been here. Big-game experience should help us when we need it.

"We've stayed competitive, in the main, in big games. Our style, we have adaptability, but also we have a clear method. A clear representation of us in and out of possession will be really important for us...

"We want to break that wait for a trophy. It's not a negative. We're trying to look at it the other way round, it's the chance to make history and be remembered positively."

Newcastle's frontline will be led by striker Alexander Isak, who has netted 22 times in all competitions this season, but the Swedish international could find it tough going against a Liverpool defence led by Virgil van Dijk.

"I wouldn't say I fear anyone. That's a strong word," Isak told reporters when asked about facing the Dutch centre back.

"I have a lot of respect for Van Dijk and their whole defence. I'm a player who always focuses on myself. If I do the right things and play my best game, it'll benefit the team.

"It's not me against one player. It's Newcastle against Liverpool. It's a team sport. It comes down to what we do as a team and I will obviously try to use my qualities to make us better."