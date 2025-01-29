Logo
Injury-hit Spurs boosted by van de Ven return
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 8, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven with manager Ange Postecoglou after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File photo

29 Jan 2025 01:04PM
Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost with the return of centre back Micky van de Ven in training after the Dutchman recovered from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international was out of action since picking up the injury in Spurs' 4-3 home loss in the London derby against Chelsea early in December.

Spurs, who have won just once in 11 Premier League matches and sit 15th of 20 teams, have been dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre back Cristian Romero as well as striker Dominic Solanke, among others.

Spurs next host Swedish side IF Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

