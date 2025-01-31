Injury-hit Spurs without Dragusin for Brentford clash, Postecoglou confirms

Radu Dragusin became the latest addition to Tottenham Hotspur's already lengthy injury list after manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday the defender would miss Sunday's Premier League game at Brentford due to a knee problem.

Dragusin, 22, was forced off in the second half of Spurs' 3-0 win over Swedish side Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

"Still not sure, we'll let it settle down and get more information over the weekend. He's obviously not available for this weekend," Postecoglou told reporters.

The 59-year-old added that there were no further fitness concerns after the win over Elfsborg and defender Djed Spence, who did not feature on Thursday, would be available on Sunday.

"Certainly the guys who were involved last night in terms of team news the only one who becomes available from last night is Djed - he should be okay. Serg (Sergio Reguilon) has a chance as well," Postecoglou said.

Spurs' ongoing injury crisis has left Postecoglou in despair with key players unlikely to return for another week or two.

Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dominic Solanke are all sidelined with injuries.

"They are all kind of (going to return) around the same time, around 10 days. We are talking about Vicario, Johnson, Destiny, Wilson, Timo," Postecoglou said.

"Romero is a bit of a tricky one. We are not really sure yet. There is still some work he needs to do.

"Certainly all those guys, I think of the long-term ones apart from Dom (Solanke) who is probably a week behind them, the rest of them are slated to be back in the next week to 10 days to be available."

Spurs have won once in their last 11 matches and are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League with 24 points.

Amidst a form crisis and mounting injuries, Postecoglou highlighted the need to bolster the squad in the January transfer window, particularly given Dragusin's injury.

"I think depending on the extent of Radu's (injury), it might be an area we need to look at and certainly this weekend (we are) exploring some options," he added.