Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship
FILE PHOTO: Golf - AIG Women's Open - Carnoustie, Scotland, Britain - August 22, 2021 Nelly Korda of the U.S. reacts during the final round Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

21 Jun 2023 12:36PM
Nelly Korda is raring to go after missing five weeks to recover from a lower back issue and the world number two says the time away from the LPGA Tour has left her "hungry" ahead of the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey this week.

Korda, who won her only major title at the event in 2021, last played at the Founders Cup in mid-May, where she missed the cut. The 24-year-old has not won on the LPGA Tour since retaining her Pelican Women's Championship title last November.

Before the Founders Cup in New Jersey, Korda had six top-six finishes in seven LPGA events and regained the top ranking before being overtaken by South Korea's Ko Jin-young.

"When I got back from New Jersey, it didn't feel right," Korda told reporters on Tuesday. "I talked with my doctor and he recommended I take a couple weeks off to rest it before something else flares up from it.

"There's a lot of torque in the golf swing so I feel like I'm not the only golfer that kind of struggles with the low back... I honestly wouldn't be playing if I wasn't 100 per cent."

Korda, who underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from her left arm last year, said the time off had only increased her appetite for victory.

"It's sometimes nice to reset after playing," said Korda, whose sister Jessica also plays on the LPGA Tour. "When you're having to take a forced break in a sense, you appreciate the life a little bit more.

"I feel like I love the game of golf. I love competing. I have so much fun doing this and travelling. It just makes me appreciate it more, and a little bit more hungry."

Korda tees off on Thursday alongside top-ranked Ko and world number three Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Source: Reuters

