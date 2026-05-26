Injury rules Spurs' Kudus out of Ghana's World Cup squad

May 26 : Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohamed Kudus will miss next month's World Cup due to injury after being ruled out of Ghana's preliminary 28-man squad named by Carlos Queiroz on Tuesday.

Kudus, who ​has scored 13 times in 46 international appearances, suffered a quad injury in January and was expected to return in March. However, the 25-year-old forward suffered a setback in his recovery and has not played a game since Thomas Frank was coaching Tottenham.

Kudus, who joined from West Ham United in the off season, has made 19 Premier ​League appearances ​for Spurs this ⁠season, scoring twice.

Veteran coach Queiroz will rely on Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams, while PAOK's former Chelsea defender Abdul Rahman Baba has been recalled for the first time since 2023.

Ghana have been ​drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, England and Panama.