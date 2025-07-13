Innovators South Africa beat Italy 45-0 to take series 2-0

South Africa cruised to a 45-0 victory over Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday to win the series 2-0 as wing Edwill van der Merwe scored two tries and the Springboks introduced some innovative plays that resulted in further scores.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams, centre Canan Moodie, hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Makazole Mapimpi and replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels also crossed for tries in a performance that was far from perfect but enough to see off the Italians, who were ferocious at the breakdown but ultimately out-gunned.

The home side lost number eight Jasper Wiese to a needless permanent red card on 21 minutes for a headbutt, but made light of that numerical disadvantage on a night where fullback Willie le Roux became the eighth Springbok to win 100 caps.

Coach Rassie Erasmus introduced some innovative plays, including intentionally conceding a scrum from the kick-off, and twice creating midfield "line-outs" with lifting in open play that led to driving mauls and ultimately tries.

"The boys played with heart and showed up," captain Saalman Moerat said. "We are a team that always looks to evolve, otherwise teams catch up to you. I am pleased with the plans that we had, and that we could execute them.

"We knew the threat the Italians posed, they made it really hard for us, especially being one man down early in the game.

South Africa dominated Italy in the scrum in last week’s 42-24 win in Pretoria and forced a set-piece immediately from their own kick-off to keep the pressure on in what is surely a first for test rugby.

HEAD-BUTT

Williams and Van der Merwe crossed for eye-catching scores, before the home side were reduced to 14 players when Wiese was given a red card for a head-butt on Italy prop Danilo Fischetti.

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion for Wiese with his younger brother Cobus debuting off the bench turned sour.

Italy’s intensity at the breakdown, a key area they have targeted in both tests, made it chaos on the floor and denied the Springboks quick ball.

But there was more Springbok innovation in the build-up to their fourth try for Moodie as, in broken play, lock Ruan Nortje was lifted in centre-field to collect a pass.

That created a maul and allowed them to drive forward, winning a penalty for an Italian collapse, but also setting Moodie free to score his try.

They repeated the play in the second half and again won a penalty they did not need as Marx barged over the line, before Mapimpi and Wessels dotted down late on.

"It was a very tough game, we know the level of this team," Italy captain Niccolo Cannone said. "I am proud of my team but we have to improve a lot of things."