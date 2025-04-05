'Insane' Suzuka pole lap puts Red Bull's Verstappen back in the fight

SUZUKA, Japan :Max Verstappen said his final lap in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix was "insane" after he wrestled his problematic Red Bull around the track to snatch pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris.

The four-times world champion had been complaining about the RB21 all season as he struggled to keep up with the McLarens but banished the woes in one minute and 26.983 seconds of magic on Saturday.

"This is a proper highlight for us to be back on pole here," said the Dutchman, who has won from pole at Suzuka for the last three years.

"The last lap was just flat out. Around here being on the limit - or maybe even a bit over in places - is incredibly rewarding.

"I've had some really nice (poles) in other places. But I think if you look at how our season started ... it's very unexpected. And I think that makes it probably a very special one."

Team principal Christian Horner described Verstappen's lap - which bettered the Suzuka record - as "unbelievable".

"We did not expect that," Horner said. "What can you say? Just an outstanding lap. He's extracted every ounce of performance.

"Getting that pole position was completely against the run of form that we've been seeing. So a massive result for him and a big lift for the team.

"That was one of his best laps, I think, in qualifying ever."

Verstappen was less bullish about keeping the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri at bay during Sunday's race, however.

"I will try to do my best," he said. "So far this season, we've not been able to fight them. But it's not like we just sit there and accept it.

"We will give it a good fight tomorrow if we can. At least we're starting from the front and we'll see where we go."

It was a less impressive day's qualifying for the team's second driver, Japan's Yuki Tsunoda.

The 24-year-old, who was bumped up from the Racing Bulls feeder team at the expense of Liam Lawson last week, looked quick in the car in practice but will start his home race from 14th on the grid, a spot behind the New Zealander.

"There was pace to go through to Q3 but I just didn't put it all together," Tsunoda said.

"The positive is that I have started to understand the car. It is quite difficult to operate properly, quite narrow, but I have confidence now and know what to do in future."

Horner said it was a disappointing result for his new driver.

"Up to that point, I think he's actually done very well," he said.

"And pleased to see Liam settling in well at the Racing Bulls."