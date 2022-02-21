Insatiable Lewandowski leads Bayern fightback over minnows Fuerth

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich overcame the shock of falling behind to the Bundesliga's bottom club Greuther Fuerth and went on to win 4-1 to stay in charge in the German title race.

A deflected free kick from Branimir Hrgota three minutes before halftime gave Fuerth the lead, silencing the Allianz Arena.

The goal looked like more bad news for Bayern after they were beaten 4-2 at Bochum last week and held 1-1 at Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday - their longest run without a win for 10 months.

But they took less than 30 seconds of the second half to hit back, Lewandowski netting from close range after the ball had ricocheted off strike partner Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and into his path.

The champions went on to dominate the game and took the lead for the first time through an own goal from Sebastian Griesbeck just after the hour mark.

Lewandowski headed in Bayern's third in the 82nd minute, the Polish striker's 28th goal in the league this season in 23 appearances.

Choupo-Moting added a final goal in added time, knocking in a cross from Serge Gnabry from close range.

The victory took leaders Bayern on to 55 points from 23 games, leaving Fuerth propping up the table on 13 points.