Sport

Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round at Wimbledon
Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round at Wimbledon

Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. in action during his second round match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. reacts during his second round match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Britain’s Cameron Norrie in action during his second round match against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Eubanks overpowers Norrie to make third round at Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2023 Britain’s Cameron Norrie leaves court after losing his second round match against Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
08 Jul 2023 01:18AM
LONDON : American Christopher Eubanks claimed the biggest win of his career when the he stunned British number one Cameron Norrie 6-3 3-6 6-2 7-6(3) at Wimbledon on Friday to move into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Standing 6 foot 7 inches (201 cm) tall, Eubanks would look more at home on an NBA court than Court One at Wimbledon but he arrived at the All England Club after breaking into the top 50 with his first ATP title at the Mallorca Open last week.

The wiry Eubanks fired down 21 aces that screamed past Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, and the American also volleyed well.

No matter how many rackets Norrie requested be restrung, he could do little to nullify Eubanks's power and the 27-year-old received a standing ovation from the crowd despite knocking out one of Britain's biggest hopes.

Source: Reuters

