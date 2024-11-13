Logo
Sport

Sinner battles past Fritz to claim second win in Turin
Sport

Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 12, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his singles group stage match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 12, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his singles group stage match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 12, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner with Taylor Fritz of the U.S. after winning their singles group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
13 Nov 2024 05:42AM
TURIN : World number one Jannik Sinner made it two wins out of two at the ATP Finals as he fought off Taylor Fritz in a high-octane clash inside the Inalpi Arena on Tuesday.

In a repeat of September's U.S. Open final, home favourite Sinner delighted a raucous crowd with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the best match of the tournament so far.

American world number five Fritz went toe-to-toe with Sinner throughout a contest ultimately decided by slender margins with one break of serve in each set.

Sinner made the decisive break in the opening set when Fritz served at 4-5, bringing up a set point with a disguised drop shot and then converting at the first opportunity.

Fritz refused to go away in the second set but cracked under pressure as he served to stay in the match.

Earlier in the Ilie Nastase Group, Russian Daniil Medvedev earned his first win of the week as he beat Australia's Alex de Minaur to keep himself in contention for a semi-final spot.

Source: Reuters

