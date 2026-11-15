Inspired Wales beat New Zealand for first time in 73 years

CARDIFF, Nov 14 : Wales pulled off one of rugby’s biggest upsets, ending a 73-year winless sequence against New Zealand to beat the All Blacks 35-28 in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

They outscored the visitors five tries to four to end a 34-match winning streak for New Zealand in fixtures between the teams.

Wales last won against the All Blacks in 1953 and have slumped to some of their worst results in recent years but produced a defensive performance for the ages to shade the Kiwis.

They caught the visitors cold with two early tries and two more at the start of the second half, and heroic Welsh defence resisted waves of New Zealand attacks in the closing stages to hold on for a famous victory.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)