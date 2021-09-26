Logo
Inter and Atalanta share spoils in San Siro thriller
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 25, 2021 Inter Milan's Matias Vecino in action with Atalanta's Remo Freuler REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 25, 2021 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko in action with Atalanta's Merih Demiral REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 25, 2021 Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi scores their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 25, 2021 Atalanta's Duvan Zapata in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
26 Sep 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 02:09AM)
Inter Milan maintained their unbeaten record in Serie A with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Saturday that featured late drama, as the champions missed a penalty and the visitors had a match-winning goal ruled out.

A sublime Lautaro Martinez volley put Inter in front after five minutes, but Atalanta turned the game on its head before the break with goals from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Rafael Toloi.

Edin Dzeko pulled the hosts level after 71 minutes, before Federico Dimarco’s penalty came off the bar with four minutes remaining and Roberto Piccoli’s last-minute strike was disallowed because the ball went out of play in the build-up.

The result leaves Inter in third place on 14 points, three ahead of Atalanta in fifth but two behind league leaders AC Milan, who beat Spezia 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

