Sport

Inter beat Torino 1-0 to end Serie A campaign on high note
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - June 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko celebrates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - June 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates with fans after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - June 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Roberto Gagliardini in action with Torino's Samuele Ricci REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - June 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - June 3, 2023 Inter Milan fans in the stands REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
04 Jun 2023 02:58AM
TURIN : Champions League finalists Inter Milan wrapped up their Serie A season on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Torino thanks to a first-half goal by Marcelo Brozovic, a result which guaranteed them a top-three finish.

Inter, who have 72 points, will find out later on Saturday whether they will finish second or third as Lazio are one point adrift before their match at Empoli.

Brozovic scored the only goal for the visitors eight minutes before the interval. He unleashed a shot from outside the box, taking advantage of the ample space provided by the Torino defence.

Torino seemed to lack the energy and motivation to make a final push, with the match fizzling out.

Source: Reuters

